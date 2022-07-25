x
New Orleans Saints 2022 Schedule

Who are the Saints playing this season?
Credit: AP
FILE - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen claps for his players during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Allen enters training camp with a roster that has been fortified at several key spots since former long-time coach Sean Payton retired after last season. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

NEW ORLEANS — After missing the playoffs last season, the New Orleans Saints are hoping to get back to the postseason in the 2022-2023 NFL season. Here's a look at their schedule. Home games are denoted in bold.

Preseason:

08/13 @ Houston Texans 7:00 PM CDT

08/19 @ Green Bay Packers 7:00 PM CDT

08/26 VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 7:00 PM CDT

Regular Season:

  • 09/11 @ Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM CDT
  • 09/18 VS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 12:00 PM CDT
  • 09/25 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00 PM CDT
  • 10/02 VS MINNESOTA VIKINGS 8:30 AM CDT*
  • 10/09 VS SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 12:00 PM CDT
  • 10/16 VS CINCINNATI BENGALS 12:00 PM CDT
  • 10/20 @ Arizona Cardinals 7:15 PM CDT
  • 10/20 VS LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 12:00 PM CDT
  • 11/07 VS BALTIMORE RAVENS 7:15 PM CST
  • 11/13 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM CST
  • 11/20 VS LOS ANGELES RAMS 12:00 PM CST
  • 11/27 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM CST
  • 12/05 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM CST
  • Week 14 BYE
  • TBD VS ATLANTA FALCONS TBD
  • 12/24 @ Cleveland Browns 12:00 PM CST
  • 01/01 @ Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 PM CST
  • TBD VS CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD

*Game is in London

    

