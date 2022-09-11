Alvin Kamara trial set for March 2023

Kamara is accused of punching a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub along with several others, including another NFL player.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A judge has set a trial date of March 1, 2023 for Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The date likely means that the star running back accused of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm, will be able to complete the current season without any disciplinary action by the NFL.

Kamara is accused of punching a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub along with several others, including another NFL player.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and another person with Kamara punched the man.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested on Feb. 14.

The Saints are struggling on the field in 2022 as the club has a 3-6 record that is only one game out of first place in the struggling NFC South.