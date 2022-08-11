x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints abysmal loss to Baltimore

Some of the national pundits had things to say - they weren't good for the Saints.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The Baltimore Ravens domination of the New Orleans Saints was a methodical mess for fans of the home team.

Some of the national pundits had things to say - they weren't good for the Saints.

RELATED: Forecast: Nothing to be hopeful about after domination by Ravens

RELATED: Struggling Saints offense can't get much going in 27-13 loss to Ravens

Before You Leave, Check This Out