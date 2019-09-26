METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have brought back 2015 first-round draft pick Stephone Anthony after placing rookie linebacker Kaden Elliss on injured reserve.

Elliss, a seventh-round pick out of Idaho who made the regular-season roster in Week 1, played in New Orleans' first three games, primarily on special teams. He left last Sunday's victory at Seattle with a knee injury.

Anthony was the second of two first-round picks the Saints had in 2015. The former Clemson linebacker was taken 31st overall with a pick acquired from Seattle as part of the trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks.

Anthony lasted two seasons in New Orleans before being traded to Miami, where he spent the past two seasons. Anthony was not retrained by Miami after last season and has since been cut in the preseason by both the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

---

---

