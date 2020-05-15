NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has re-signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.

The 6-foot-4 and 327-pound Omameh joined New Orleans at the start of training camp last season and appeared in 14 regular-season games with one start.

The seven-year veteran filled in at both the guard and tackle positions as well as on special teams.

He started at left tackle in a Thanksgiving night victory at Atlanta.

