Saints can have fans starting with home game 2, state says

The NFL team would still need permission from city officials to make it happen and there is no word on how many fans would be allowed.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints can have fans at their home games starting on Sept. 27, the team told season ticket holders in an email, NOLA.com reported Tuesday.

The Saints will begin the season against the Tampa Bay Bucs two weeks earlier with no fans in the stands in a game that will be nationally broadcast.

The email from the club said that the city of New Orleans would still have to sign off on fans in the stands.

"We continue to have positive dialogue with city officials on how and when to accommodate fans safely," said the email.

There is no word on how many fans would be allowed into the games, how close they could sit to one another or if areas would be blocked off. There would likely be some type of method for fans entering the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to keep social distancing.