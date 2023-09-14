Two Saints return as team makes roster moves ahead of Monday showdown in Carolina

A day after making half-a-dozen roster moves, two Saints left off the Week 1 roster due to injury made a limited return to practice on Thursday.

METAIRIE, La. — A day after making half-a-dozen roster moves, two Saints left off the Week 1 roster due to injury made their return to practice at the team's training facility on Thursday.

According to our partners The Times Picayune | Nola.com, both rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) and special teams captain J.T. Gray (shoulder) participated in limited practice after missing the Saints' win over the Titans in the season opener.

Tight end Juwan Johnson, who caught three catches off five targets for 36 yards on Sunday, also saw limited action due to a calf injury.

Miller's return is well timed for a team still missing a suspended Alvin Kamara for two more games, and that only gained 69 yards on 24 rushes in Week 1.

On Wednesday, the Saints signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., and defensive end Kyle Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed defensive back Faion Hicks, tight end Michael Jacobson, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Ty Summers to the 16-man scout team.

Defensive end Payton Turner was placed on injured reserve due a severe foot injury, while linebacker Ryan Connelly was placed on the practice squad IR.

The Saints also terminated the contract of wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

The Saints play NFC South Rival Carolina on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.