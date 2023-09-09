Saints sign starting guard Cesar Ruiz to a 4-year contract extension

Ruiz was entering the final year of his rookie deal after New Orleans this past offseason declined to pick up the fifth-year option for the former Michigan center.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed starting right guard and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz to a four-year extension.

Ruiz was entering the final year of his rookie deal after New Orleans this past offseason declined to pick up the fifth-year option for the former Michigan center.

The deal, announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Saturday, is reportedly worth about $44 million and runs through the 2027 season.

Ruiz was drafted 24th overall in 2020 and has played in 46 regular-season games with 40 starts. Most have been at right guard but he also had some at center.