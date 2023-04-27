New Orleans Saints address need with Clemson DT in first round of draft

Bresee played for the Clemson Tigers as a defensive tackle.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints addressed an obvious need on the defensive line by selecting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee late in the first round Thursday night.

The defensive tackle is 6-foot-five and weighs 300 pounds.

"I think he's well-rounded," said Saints head coach Dennis Allen. "I think he's got the right stuff and the type of qualities that we want to bring into the building... I see the size, the strength, the athleticism."

Bresee stood out among his Clemson teammates for his mental fortitude and physical strength.

Bresee faced adversity during his time at Clemson as his 15-year-old sister, Ella, died from brain cancer last year.

LET’S WORK! ⚜️ 🎤 Bryan Bresee Posted by New Orleans Saints on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Concerns about Bresee are around his history with injuries. After a strong freshman season at Clemson, he tore his ACL four games into his sophomore season. Last year, he dealt with a kidney infection.

"Football was my escape for a lot of things," he said in February. "Having my teammates, my family, my coaches, a lot of support around me was definitely crucial during that time."

Fans even sported "Ella Strong," t-shirts to memorialize his sister after he returned

Bryce Young a quarterback for the University of Alabama was the number one pick of the draft. Young will play for the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints received the pick used to get Bresee as compensation when the Denver Broncos hired former Saints coach Sean Payton. The team originally didn't have a first round pick after trading it last season to move up in the draft to select offensive lineman Trevor Penning.