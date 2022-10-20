What they're saying nationally about the Saints after loss to Cardinals

NEW ORLEANS — There just isn't a lot to say - turnovers, penalties, missed chances once again doomed the New Orleans Saints in a loss to a team - that on paper - they figure to be better than.
Here's what some of the media is saying after the game.
- With Sean Payton gone, the Saints are a mess, Frank Schwab, Yahoo
- Disaster strikes again for Saints, Luke Johnson, NOLA.com
- Cards pick off Saints, Tyler Sullivan and Shanna McCarriston, CBS Sports
- Dennis Allen had bad advice for Saints at end of halftime, John Sigler, Saints Wire
- DeAndre Hopkins, defense lead Cards over Saints - Tyler Dragon, USA Today
- Pick sixes lead Cards over Saints, Jose M. Romero, AZ Central