What they're saying nationally about the Saints after loss to Cardinals

Everyone saw the same game and most of the experts had the same thoughts afterwards.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW ORLEANS — There just isn't a lot to say - turnovers, penalties, missed chances once again doomed the New Orleans Saints in a loss to a team - that on paper - they figure to be better than.

Here's what some of the media is saying after the game. 

- With Sean Payton gone, the Saints are a mess, Frank Schwab, Yahoo

- Disaster strikes again for Saints, Luke Johnson, NOLA.com

- Cards pick off Saints, Tyler Sullivan and Shanna McCarriston, CBS Sports

- Dennis Allen had bad advice for Saints at end of halftime, John Sigler, Saints Wire

- DeAndre Hopkins, defense lead Cards over Saints - Tyler Dragon, USA Today

- Pick sixes lead Cards over Saints, Jose M. Romero, AZ Central

