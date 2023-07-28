Saints fans get first look at 2023 Saints' team

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor 95-degree heat, can keep Saints fans from their appointed training camp rounds.

METAIRIE, La. — Saints fans filled the team’s training facility Friday for the first open practice of the season.

“I’ve been a Saints fan my whole life and I like to come out here and see how the boys are doing,” David Lewis, a newly-minted Season ticket holder said.

For some, it was their first time, but for others training camp is a tradition.

“I was a Saints ball boy. 1971 Archie Manning was a rookie so I know all about training camp but it’s better to be up here with my wife because it’s [not as hot],” Kerry Fielder said. “I did it for three years in a row so I continue to hold that legacy with the Saints.”

While some came from near, others like Stephanie Walker, came from far. Walker and her husband drove all the way from Atlanta.

“We’re from New Orleans and we been in Atlanta from 19 years so we love to come to the training camp,” Walker said. “All I can tell Atlanta, the Falcons fans put a ring on it. Put a ring on it.”

The open practices aren’t just fun for the fans, but he players also appreciate the dedication.

“They’re some troopers man. I appreciate them coming out, appreciate them having so much energy and just being out, but that’s just Who Dat Nation. I appreciate them a lot,” Jamaal Williams, Saints Running back said.

While Who Dat nation has been loyal through the ups and the downs, fans say this year, is the year.

“This is the year, Super Bowl. Super Bowl champs is what we want,” Fielder said.