NEW ORLEANS — Defense is only fun for teams that win -- I believe this with every fiber of my being.

The New Orleans Saints won a football game 12-10 over the previously undefeated Dallas Cowboys and it felt as if we all stepped into a time machine back to 1991. The only thing missing was Jim Mora looking stoic on the sideline and Rickey Jackson mauling Dak Prescott a half dozen times.

The Sean Payton Saints are now about defense, special teams and counting the days until Drew Brees returns.

The Saints have found a way to survive 2 straight weeks without Drew Brees. The beautiful football we are accustomed to under Sean Payton is on hold. Watching a defensive football game is like watching a loved one struggle to not drown in quicksand. Only the right result brings joy. Everything else ranges from unpleasant to abject misery and terror.

There's something even more stress inducing about watching a defensive slugfest isn't there? The few times the offense does cobble together a decent drive points of any kind seem in desperate need and touchdown opportunities lost like at the end of the first half feel like a losing a winning Power Ball ticket.

The margin for error feels non-existent because the 2019 Saints without Drew Brees have no margin for error, and yet another week has passed without their Hall of Fame quarterback, and they remain atop the NFC South.

The Saints have done more spectacular and fun stuff on defense under Sean Payton but I'm not sure they've ever looked as great as they did Sunday night. They held Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 35 yards on 18 carries. Elliott's longest run was 6 yards and he didn't even average 2 yards a rush.

The Saints held the highest-paid running back in the sport to basically nothing in a tight game where Dallas had every reason to feed him the football. If Elliott breaks off just one 15 or 20 yard run the outcome is probably different, but the Saints played as perfect run defense as I've seen under Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

It was just a glorious swarm of Saints bodies engulfing Elliott. Malcom Brown was a giant one-man wrecking crew at times with 4 total tackles including 2 behind the line of scrimmage. A big guy just wrecking an offensive line is its own sort of fun. In a year where a lot of the Saints free agent moves so far look not so great, Brown has been a great addition.

Photos: Saints stifle Cowboys, win 12-10 without scoring a TD New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) carries against Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and cornerback Anthony Brown (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries near the goal line in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Saints won 12-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Christian Covington (95) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pass rushes against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

While the front of the defense was bottling up the Dallas running the game, the Saints secondary was holding Cowboys quarterback to 223 yards on 22 completions and no touchdown passes. I don't know about you, but I can hardly wait for ESPN to talk all week about 'Is Dak Prescott a franchise quarterback who can win big games and is he worth $30 million a year?” I might need to take a personal day today so I can watch First Take and Stephen A Smith laugh at Dallas flopping on national TV.

Laughing at Cowboys misery is a better aphrodisiac than any illegal drug or alcohol.

While the Saints defense was delivering a masterclass, the Saints offense was also in attendance at Mercedes Benz Superdome doing football type things when they weren't getting penalized. Even though the Saints gained almost the exact same amount of yards (266) as they did in Seattle (265), Sunday felt so much worse didn't it?

The offense was again making things difficult with penalties, drops, and a gigantic mental error by Teddy Bridgewater late that resulted in a sack that took the Saints out of field goal range. On the bright side, when the Saints led the Texans by more than a field goal late, the defense was awful, so maybe needing to be absolutely picture perfect was the right spot to be in? Let's just build a beautiful story based entirely off of getting the result we wanted, shall we?

Teddy Bridgewater, besides the sack at the end of the game, looked like a quarterback who isn't going to lose the game, but who isn't going to really elevate people around him. He was average. Of course, in places like Buffalo, Minnesota, or Washington they'd give up their souls for average quarterbacking.

Bridgewater isn't making a strong case to be the Saints quarterback of the future when Drew Brees retires, but he's doing EXACTLY what the Saints need to survive while Brees is gone for 6 weeks.

The enjoyment of Sunday wasn't so much that the Saints were pleasing to the eye, it was watching America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, crash back to earth after being the darlings of the football world in September.

Sometimes survival is the most splendid thing we can all do on any given day -- the 2019 Saints are living proof of that.

---

Read more Saints Forecast on WWLTV.com:

---

Ralph Malbrough is a contributing writer and Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @SaintsForecast or download the NSFW Saints Happy Hour Podcast.

(Warning: The Saints Happy Hour Podcast may contain language that is not suitable for all audiences)