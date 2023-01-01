Mouton: Win pretty much guarantees Dennis Allen returns as head coach

Dennis Allen has done enough it would seem, to get a second year as the Saints head coach. They feel like they can still make a run in the NFC South with this core.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a good win and I think it guarantees that Dennis Allen is back with the Saints next season. This is four wins in the last six games, three in a row, and you have a chance to finish even stronger against Carolina next week. It looks like Dennis Allen will be back as the Saints coach.

There are still a lot of things to fix in the offseason. You have to find a quarterback, you need help on the defensive line, which other than Cam Jordan has really underperformed all year, but Dennis Allen has done enough it would seem, to get a second year as the Saints head coach. They feel like they can still make a run in the NFC South with this core.

As for the game, the Saints got six sacks, three from Cam Jordan in a terrific performance, beating the Philadelphia Eagles – and I know they had Gardner Minshew quarterbacking and that makes an enormous difference but the rest of the team had been playing great all year and the Saints dominated this game in a lot of ways. Now, they won’t be making the playoffs, which is too bad for the Saints.

Let’s take a minute to appreciate what he’s done. He passed Rickey Jackson as the all-time sacks leader and now has 11 straight years of at least 7.5 sacks. He has been, I believe the second best defensive player in Saints history, behind only Rickey Jackson. He has not been the problem this year.