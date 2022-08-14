LeCompte: Some good and bad in preseason opener

There were some positives to take even though they didn’t get the win on Saturday night.

NEW ORLEANS — It wasn’t the finish that the Saints wanted, as they fell 17-13 in a preseason game number one against the Texans. Three turnovers and breakdowns late caused the Saints to fall short.

Number one, the offense looked good in its opening drive. Andy Dalton, who was starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston, was 5-5 on his opening drive and made some big third down throws to Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway and Dwayne Washington capped off the 10-play, 67-yard drive with a touchdown off of a screen pass from Dalton. Washington, I think, played really well in this game. I think he’s slotted at running back number 3, at least in my opinion, through two weeks of training camp.

Of course, at the top of the running back chart you’ve got Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, but behind that there’s a really good competition going on. I think Washington is at three and then you have three running backs possibly fighting for one last spot. I think Tony Jones Jr. played well in this game and the other two contenders showed some flashes, despite Abram Smith’s fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter. Smith, out of Baylor, is someone who could possibly take that fourth spot.

On defense, the opened up with a three and out on the first drive and we had tackles for loss by Chase Hansen, and Paulson Adebo, who has shined during training camp and it was great to see that translate over into a preseason game. Chase Hansen had a really good game as well. In addition to that tackle for loss, he had an interception in the second quarter.

The linebacking group appears to be a position of need behind Demario Davis. And the injured Pete Werner, who is going through a groin injury for the second time in camp. There’s not much depth there and I think someone stepping up, like Chase Hansen did Saturday could bode well for some depth back there. I thought Eric Wilson played well back there and Kaden Elliss, give him a couple more preseason, if he’s able to get up to speed than that depth issue at linebacker may be solved.

Some downsides that I saw, one had to be Ian Book. I know he had his struggles with two turnovers in the first two series. He looked uncomfortable most of the game. Some of that was due to the second unit offensive line, which at times struggled protecting him. He did find some sort of rhythm in the second half when he had some quick throws and was able to use his feet to make some plays, but Book, I hope to see some improvement in the next two games because I also think that he is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Right now, he would be on the cut line if I had to make cuts today.