Saints injured list - 3 players miss practice, 3 are limited

The team's sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, who sat out the Bears game with a neck 'stinger,' was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints announced six players on the injured list prior to this weekend's NFC Divisional Round playoff game against Tampa Bay.

Missing practice were two players who were injured in the wildcard game against Chicago - running back Latavius Murray and cornerback Patrick Robinson, along with Taysom Hill, who injured his knee in the game, but did return.

The team's sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, who sat out the Bears game with a neck 'stinger,' was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, along with tight end Jared Cook and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

The team is relatively healthy for this playoff run. Linebacker Kwon Alexander is out for the season, but many of the other players who missed significant time have returned like WR Michael Thomas, QB Drew Brees and RB Alvin Kamara - who missed the regular season finale with a COVID diagnosis.

Saints injury report

DNP

Taysom Hill (knee)

Latavius Murray (quadricep)

Patrick Robinson (cornerback)

Limited practice