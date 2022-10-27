Key Saints players looking unlikely to play Sunday

Receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and DB Marshon Lattimore remain on the DNP list. Unless they get on the field Friday, it’s unlikely they’ll play.

NEW ORLEANS — Despite a 9-day gap between last Thursday night’s loss to Arizona and this weekend’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders, some of the Saints top players look like they’ll remain on the sidelines Sunday.

Receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry remain on the Did Not Practice list Thursday. Unless they somehow get on to the field Friday, it’s unlikely they’ll play. In addition, cornerback Marshon Lattimore remains a DNP. When added with Bradley Roby’s move to injured reserve this week, it means the team will be without two of its top receivers and two of its top players who defend the pass again.

Also not practicing Thursday was tight end Adam Trautman.

Listed as limited were: Andrus Peat, receivers Keith Kirkwood and Juwan Johnson, cornerback Paulson Adebo, and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

The Saints are 2-5 but only one game out of first place in the NFC South. Quarterback Andy Dalton will start again for the team even though Jameis Winston is largely believed to be ready. Dalton is 1-3 as a starter. His last game against the Cardinals saw him throw an interception in the end zone and two picks that were returned for scores.

However, the team has moved the ball quite a bit during Dalton’s time under center, but often misfiring close to the goal and committing key turnovers as the team has struggled.