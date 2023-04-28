New Orleans Saints go defense again in 2nd round with Notre Dame DE

The Saints have several needs that they probably will address with the remaining picks.

METAIRIE, La. — The Saints seem to have a plan to improve their defense after taking a second defensive lineman with their second round pick Friday.

The Saints took Notre Dame pass rushing defensive end Isaiah Foskey. He comes 11 picks after Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, giving the Saints a definite defensive bent. The team has to replace some defensive lineman who left in the offseason while also dealing with the aging of some of its top current players, especially perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan.

Foskey holds the Notre Dame record for sacks with 26.5 sacks.

The Saints have several needs that they probably will address with the remaining picks.