Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on injury report Wednesday

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took first-team reps, and fan favorite Taysom Hill also took quarterback reps.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints practiced in London today and starting quarterback Jameis Winston was not spotted at practice.

Winston has been playing through four fractures in his back, with his L1 down to his L4 fractured.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton was taking first-team reps. Fan favorite Taysom Hill also took quarterback reps.

Michael Thomas also did not practice after injuring his toe against the Panthers.

Winston has struggled in games so far this season, throwing 5 interceptions and taking repeated sacks as he battles his back and a foot injury. Thomas had just come back from nearly two years out with a foot injury before suffering another injury Sunday.