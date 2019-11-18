NEW ORLEANS — If Sunday was the last time as New Orleans Saints fans we'll get to experience Jameis Winston in a Tampa Bay Buccaneer uniform, it was everything we've come to love about the Jameis Winston experience. He's been a complete joy to root against.

The Saints looked like the Saints we've been used to seeing in 2019 and Winston, like most of America, believes Christmas season starts as soon as November arrives and hand-delivered the Saints defense 4 very nice gifts. One of the gifts was even one of those rare pick 6's all the kids are wanting this year.

The Saints grabbed control early against the Buccaneers and but for a brief moment in the second half, were never seriously threatened in their 34-17 win. They played angry early and led 20-0 but probably should have been ahead by even more.

Sean Payton even mentioned as much in his post game press conference.

“We had Alvin's touchdown called back. We had handful of penalties that we've got to clean up. I feel like we could have scored a lot more points.”

That's a worry for another day though, because the Saints from the opening drive looked again like the best team in the NFC. The Saints offense when they stay on schedule and are in manageable 3rd downs, are a very good and efficient offense, but if they get a holding penalty or take sack, like they did on their first 2 drives, they have major problems finding the end zone. Most offenses don't overcome penalties and sacks but since 2006 the Saints haven't been 'most offenses'; they've been an elite killing machine. The 2019 Saints aren't what we are used to on offense so they'd be well advised to stop shooting off their own feet regularly.

I'd recommend you to learn to love the 2019 Saints offense for what it is, not the 2009-2017 version you keep wishing would show up. The offensive line had Nick Easton filling in for Andrus Peat and as Payton explained after the game, the loss of tight end Josh Hill to a concussion was a bigger blow to Saints than most fans realize. Payton equated no Hill to “like losing your front door” because of all the personnel groups and plays Saints use him in. Hill's one of those Saints guys who is like high speed internet; you can live without it for awhile but life is suddenly way more difficult and boring in like 30 ways you never realized. Josh Hill; the 2019 Saints high speed modem.

Against Tampa no Josh Hill in second half didn't matter because Jameis Winston almost always eventually does Jameis Winston type activities. What do you ask is a Jameis Winston type activity? The throw to a wide open Marcus Williams late in the 4th quarter for touchdown is the quintessential Jameis Winston activity. Marcus Williams plays for the Saints but in Winston's defense he was wide open.

The Saints defense besides allowing 2 big plays was fantastic on Sunday without star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. PJ Williams and Eli Apple both made themselves a lot of money in Lattimore's absence. NFL teams are desperate for above average corners and both Apple and Williams show the ability to be above average in the right situation.

The Saints only sacked Winston twice but it sure felt like he was getting pressured way more than the sack number indicated. Demario Davis' fabulous interception will make all the highlights but he had about 4 other plays that were just as wondrous. Davis has only been a Saint for 1.5 years but he might already be the best free agent signing in Saints history not named Drew Brees.

Last Monday I asked if we could pretend the loss to the Atlanta Falcons never happened, and a week later thanks to the Carolina Panthers losing to the suddenly resurgent Falcons, I pretty much got my wish. Did you realize if the Saints beat the Panthers Sunday and then the Falcons on Thanksgiving night they'll clinch their third straight NFC South? A division title, won by Thanksgiving, in a year where Drew Brees missed 5 weeks?

The 2019 Saints are back to normal, which means back to being spectacularly fun.

