JPSO: Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested after road rage incident involving gun

Saints insider Nick Underhill reports that Maye was arrested on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been arrested on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's online inmate web site. It was first reported by New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says that Maye was involved in a road rage incident Monday in Metairie. He was arrested Thursday morning and was released on bond.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, Maye was driving a black SUV that was involved in an incident with a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females. Lopinto said that Maye is accused of pointing a gun at the vehicle.

The circumstances that led to that alleged action were not available.

NOLA.com reports that Maye is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility in Gretna.

Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, issued a statement to NFL Network: “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Statement from Marcus Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler:



“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

The Saints were believed to be very deep in the secondary, but just two days ago traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. If Maye is unavailable for any length of time, suddenly a deep position may be somewhat thin.