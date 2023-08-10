Mouton: Defense dominates, offense does just enough

Terrific outing for the Saints defense. The offense did just enough. Derek Carr’s shoulder was clearly a lot better.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints got right in New England with a huge 34-0 win. This was as much about the Saints playing really well as it was about the New England Patriots, who are a team that is in a complete state of disarray.

The Patriots couldn’t do anything right and a lot of that was the Saints defense. What they did most effectively on Sunday is they were able to get off the field. They held the Patriots to 1 for 14 on third won conversions. If you do that, you’re not going to lose. Plus, they went 3-0 on turnover margin and the Patriots averaged just 3.1 yards per play.

The Saints were able to hold the Patriots where they just weren’t able to do anything rushing the ball or passing. Terrific outing for the Saints defense. The offense did just enough. Derek Carr’s shoulder was clearly a lot better. His passer rating was 114, which is solid.

The Saints weren’t great offensively, but they did enough. They played it close to the vest, which was the way to go with a defense that was completely dominant. And the Saints get the win they needed to get.

They go to 3-2. They go to Houston next. There’s a chance to get on a little bit of a roll with the defense playing great and the offense doing okay.

Big win for the Saints.