What they're saying nationally about the Saints' 34-0 win over the Patriots

The Patriots offense struggled mightily against the Saints, who had lost two straight and hadn’t scored more than 21 points in nearly a year.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints needed a win and a good performance in the worst way Sunday and they got just what they needed in a 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.

