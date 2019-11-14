NEW ORLEANS — After watching New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead struggle to get to the line of scrimmage as the Saints ran the hurry up offense at the end of their 26-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, I remembered the Saints announced he missed Friday's practice with an illness. That poor man was sick as a dog and looked like he was fighting HARD just to stay upright. It got me to thinking how some weeks life just gets us all.

The Saints wouldn't officially confirm or deny Armstead had the flu, but whenever I get the flu I don't function as a human being for 5 to 7 days, and I look a lot like Armstead -- except I'm not trying to block large men -- I'm just trying to make it to the sofa to lie down and watch Netflix. Watching Armstead out there sick trying to block other 300-pound guys from killing Drew Brees while sick is as crazy a concept to me as a dog playing the piano.

Some of you are probably thinking, "He's a rich football player and he should be prepared to play, tough it out, and play well." Y'all, I got into a fairly minor car accident two weeks ago and my life since has been total chaos. Back hurts, I got to deal with insurance, car repairs, doctor visits and let me tell you my work productivity is barely above zero. Did you see my last interview with Eric Paulsen? I was even more confused about where to look than normal. Who knew looking straight into a laptop web cam was so challenging? Life gets in the way of our plans sometimes.

I did find it funny some fans were blaming Sean Payton getting engaged last week on the Saints poor performance. How dare that man have a life outside football! I bet Bill Belichick hasn't experienced an emotion not involving a football game in the fall since like 1968. Sean Payton is way more interesting because the guy seems to want to have interests and a life outside of football.

The Saints having one of those awful, no good weeks that get us all makes the 2019 team more endearing. It's more fun if the Saints aren't some robotic football death machine. Also the 2009 Saints lost to the 2 win Tampa Buccaneers after leading in the 4th quarter 17-3, the 2011 Saints -- the greatest offense in franchise history -- lost to the 0-6 St. Louis Rams, so there's no need to over analyze the Saints having a Sunday where they stepped on every rake available seemingly the moment they got out of bed.

Real life chaos gets us all sometimes, even professional football players, who are supposed to be impenetrable to regular life stuff, even though they aren't.

Saints Fans Mood and Meditation Music

I'm Still Standing -- Elton John I'm currently going through an Elton John phase on my daily commute to work. I really need to try catch him on his supposedly farewell tour. After San Francisco and Carolina lost, the Saints are still standing exactly where they were before that disaster of a game against the Falcons kicked off. Everything's fine.

The Games Last Week: 2-3

Season: 26-18-1

New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay: The Saints offensive line seems to either play fantastic and erases All Pros like JJ Watt and Khalil Mack, or it looks terrible like it did against the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bucs have an almost identical defense to the Falcons; they are first against the run and last against the pass. So expect the Saints to try and throw lots against the Buccaneers. Let's hope for better blocking from the offensive line and less penalties.

The thing about the 2019 Saints we forget, because they have Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara, is they are very much an average NFL offense. The Saints are just 14th in yards-per-game and 16th in points-per-game. It doesn't mean they aren't a good team or that they can't win the Super Bowl, but it does mean penalties and things like dropped passes will absolutely wreck them.

The 2019 Saints aren't going to over come 1st and 15, 1st and 20, or receivers dropping big throws. Take the Saints drive when they were trailing the Falcons 20-9. The game was still in doubt and not nearly decided. Saints first play was an Alvin Kamara run for 6 yards, second play was pass to Kamara that gained 16 yards to Falcons 32. Except wait, holding on Terron Armstead, and it was 2nd and 14. Next 2 plays? Drew Brees throws incomplete and on 3rd down gets sacked and the game is essentially over. Down and distance matter a lot for the Saints now and they aren't good enough to overcome shooting themselves in the foot. These aren't the 2011-2015 Saints with an explosive offense that can overcome almost any obstacle even if it's self inflicted.

I expect the Saints to clean up the mess they had Sunday and look more like the team we saw the first 8 weeks. The Bucs are a division rival so it'll be close until Jameis Winston does Jameis Winston type activities.

Saints 27-17

LSU (-21) at Ole Miss: You know how I just said the Saints can't overcome penalties and shooting themselves in the foot? LSU has no such problems. The Tigers can play so-so for stretches and then in 5 minute span drop 3 scores on a team's head and that's the ball game. I expect a little Bama hangover and then a rout.

Tigers 45-17

Carolina (-6) vs Atlanta: Prepare to be infuriated as the Falcons go back to being the Falcons.

Panthers 34-13

Miami (+5.5) vs Buffalo: The Dolphins inability to even be atrocious in the proper way to benefit themselves is the most Dolphin thing ever.

Dolphins 23-16

Los Angeles (-6.5) vs Chicago: The battle of the broken quarterbacks! At least Chicago didn't give Mitchell Trubisky $134 million.

Rams 21-10

