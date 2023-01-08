Extreme heat leads Saints to shorten practices open to fans

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints are shortening the outdoor portion of their practices open to the public due to the continuing extreme heat.
The team said that it would shorten the portion of team drills on the outdoor fields to approximately one hour, starting at 10 a.m.
The prior individual drills and stretching will be done indoors. Fans will now be allowed inside about 9:15 a.m. All tickets for the open practices have already been distributed and notes will be given to fans with tickets.
“In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the outdoor portion will be reduced to approximately one hour,” said the team in a statement.
“The safety of our fans, team, staff and all those who work to make open practices possible are our first priority,” said Team President Dennis Lauscha. “Based on the Heat Warnings facing our community we have altered the practice schedule to allow our fans to show their support for the team while also reducing their exposure to the significant heat being forecasted over the coming days.”