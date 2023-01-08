Extreme heat leads Saints to shorten practices open to fans

The team said that it would shorten the portion of team drills on the outdoor fields to approximately one hour, starting at 10 a.m.

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints are shortening the outdoor portion of their practices open to the public due to the continuing extreme heat.

The prior individual drills and stretching will be done indoors. Fans will now be allowed inside about 9:15 a.m. All tickets for the open practices have already been distributed and notes will be given to fans with tickets.

“In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the outdoor portion will be reduced to approximately one hour,” said the team in a statement.