NEW ORLEANS — How excited are you for the 2020 NFL Draft? I've never been more excited for the NFL Draft in my entire life, and let me tell you, college-age 1990's Ralph had ordered 4 draft reports by mail and had a whiteboard in his apartment where he ran mock drafts with a marker.

Now, I'm quarantined in my house and there are zero live sports on so I'm even more excited for anything live sports-related or more desperate. Hard to know which. What else is there to do now but do draft simulations and read player grades on the top 500 prospects? In these dark times without sports I finally answered the question of 'How desperate am I to watch live sports?' Not desperate enough to watch NBA players play HORSE in their mansions.

The Saints enter the 2020 draft with probably the best roster in the NFL. They are 26-6 the last two years and added Malcolm Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders while retaining Andrus Peat and David Onyemata. How much fun is Drew Brees throwing to Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, AND Emmanuel Sanders going to be? So amazing I refuse to even entertain the possibility of no football this year because it's just too sad.

The Saints don't need to draft 8-12 guys because they wouldn't have enough room on the roster to keep them all anyway. No, it's time for Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis to do what he's best at and quite frankly was born to; trade up and get 1 or 2 players that will hopefully tip the scales in the Saints favor come playoff time so they don't lose on a walk-off play for the fourth consecutive season.

The New Orleans Saints should go all-in for the NFL season we may not even have by drafting a bunch of LSU players. The only thing that could make Thursday night more fun than the Saints drafting a bunch of Tigers is when ESPN interviews Sean Payton about who the Saints do pick, Sean has his Zoom background set to the picture of Roger Goodell wearing the clown nose like that shirt he wore after the Saints got hosed in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

Wait.

That might be a bad idea Sean, Goodell might decide that is conduct detrimental to the league and retroactively take away the Saints draft pick like former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did in 1968 after the Saints illegally signed a free agent. So, let's put a hold on using goofy Zoom backgrounds to mock Goodell and focus on ways to have the most fun Thursday night and not get suspended again.

2020 would be a GREAT time for Saints to finally start drafting LSU players high again. Mickey Loomis, embrace your true destiny, become the NFL's Tiger King.

The Saints have never taken an LSU player in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. It's crazy but true. In 2020 LSU could legitimately, if things fall right, have 7 guys go in the first round. They'll likely have 7 players go in the top 50 picks even if all of them don't go in Round 1.

With so many great LSU players to choose from who should the Saints target? Justin Jefferson will probably be gone by the time the Saints pick at 24 but if he falls to the Saints they should take all of 10 seconds to message Goodell and have him announce the pick from his basement. Adding Jefferson to an already loaded offense would make the 2020 Saints offense potentially the best in team history and Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook are 33 and this is probably Drew Brees' final season so adding a great young wideout is wise for current and long term plans. Also, did you watch LSU's offense crush defense's will to live on the road to 15-0? It was pretty awesome.

If Jefferson isn't available at 24, the Saints need a linebacker bad and LSU has a pretty good one in Patrick Queen. Demario Davis and Patrick Queen wrecking offenses would be marvelous. The Saints haven't drafted a great linebacker in 25 years and who better to break the streak than the first-ever first-round LSU player in Saints history?

The next LSU player I really want the Saints to draft might surprise you...Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Saints would have to move back into the 2nd round to get Helaire because they don't currently have a selection in that round so burning assets to add to an already stacked backfield of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray might seem wasteful but if the Saints have decided not to give Kamara a contract extension then 2020 will be our final season with Alvin. Adding Helaire would be the perfect replacement. Any questions you have about Edwards-Helaire's size and poor 40 time I'd kindly ask you to social distance yourself from me and then go watch LSU-Alabama again.

Would I be sad if the Saints drafted Helaire and then we have to read Kamara tweet "It's been fun New Orleans!" Yes. I'd rather the Saints pay Alvin Kamara because he's fun, I like fun, but it's not my money. If the Saints decide to move on from Kamara who better to replace him with than the super fantastic LSU Tiger from the National Champion?

Picking LSU players would give ESPN an excuse to talk to Ed Orgeron via Zoom and who doesn't want to hear Coach O gush about future Saints players and sign off with "Go Tigahs. Who Dat." If you don't think that'd make quarantine 30% more enjoyable you have no heart or sense of whimsy.

In the later rounds the Saints could get a future tight end by grabbing Thaddeus Moss or Stephen Sullivan. Moss being a Saint brings the added benefit of creating another Saints celebrity fan in Randy Moss. How great would it be to see Randy get emotional when the Saints select his son in the 5th round? LSU even has an offensive tackle worth picking in Saahdiq Charles to add depth behind Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Now is the time Saints, 2020 is the time to go big, and by big, I mean 'Go Tigahs.' Saints fans and Louisiana will love you for it.

Ralph Malbrough is a contributing writer and Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @SaintsForecastor download the Saints Happy Hour Podcast.

(Warning: The Saints Happy Hour Podcast may contain language that is not suitable for all audiences)

