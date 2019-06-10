NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater silenced the doubters - at least for a week - with a scintillating performance, hitting on 25 of 33 passes for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Tampa Bay Sunday.

Michael Thomas caught a large portion of those with 10 grabs for 182 yards and two touchdowns, along with first-down reception after first-down reception.

The defense also stepped up with six sacks, silencing a Tampa offense that scored more than 50 points a week ago against the Rams.

The win makes the Saints 4-1 overall and gives them a lead in the NFC South.

