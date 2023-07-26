Video: Doug, Ricardo on Saints first day of camp - Carr, Michael Thomas and Jimmy Graham

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo Lecompte talk about training camp Day 1 and the expectations for several key players.

METAIRIE, La. — The Saints first training camp day seemed to go smoothly Wednesday, and, at least, there don’t seem to be any unforeseen issues on the injury front from offseason. There is, however, an anticipation that at some point in the not-too-distant future, the NFL will hand down its decision on Alvin Kamara’s status. Until then though, it’s business as usual.

Wednesday, out on Airline Drive in Metairie, that meant that all eyes were on three people specifically: New quarterback Derek Carr; receiver Michael Thomas and brand new, but old, tight end Jimmy Graham.

According to WWL-TV’s Sports Director Doug Mouton, Carr has handled the offseason perfectly. He’s settling in comfortably to his new challenge and has said and done all the right things this offseason. Will Carr end up being like Brees, someone who needed a new system and atmosphere to thrive?

Also, will Michael Thomas return to anywhere near the “Mr. Automatic” receiver that he was in his first several seasons with the Saints before mostly sitting idly by with injuries the past three?

And, can Jimmy Graham provide some senior leadership along with a needed pass catching tight end option?