Saints camp Tuesday: Jameis' long and short game and Trevor Penning agitating people

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston connected on a long pass with Deonte Harty, the highlight of Tuesday's practice, which was indoors due to the weather.

Winston has one of the best long balls in the league and in camp he's been working on his short and intermediate passing.

Meanwhile, rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning continues to get under the skin of people he's blocking.