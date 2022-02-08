x
Saints

Saints camp Tuesday: Jameis' long and short game and Trevor Penning agitating people

Winston has one of the best long balls in the league and in camp he's been working on his short and intermediate passing.

NEW ORLEANS — Jameis Winston connected on a long pass with Deonte Harty, the highlight of Tuesday's practice, which was indoors due to the weather.

Meanwhile, rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning continues to get under the skin of people he's blocking.

WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton and reporter/anchor Brooke Kirchhofer have the analysis from Tuesday's practice at training camp in Metairie.

