Saints Camp Day 14 – Marshon Lattimore levels up in best camp of career

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 14 of training camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — With two days to go before the preseason opener against the Chiefs, the Saints took training camp inside the Caesars Superdome on Friday.

Once again, second-year receiver Chris Olave stood out with Derek Carr connecting with an impressive touchdown reception over Alontae Taylor during red-zone offense, as well as a big catch down the field.

Dennis Allen said he was not concerned about injuries to wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith or linebacker Demario Davis.

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talked all about Day 14 of training camp.

Both were impressed with the play of Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who Mouton said is having the best camp of his seven-year career with the Saints.

Kickoff for the preseason opener is Sunday at noon.