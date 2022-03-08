Saints Camp Wednesday: Mathieu Back, Thomas progressing, Penning tossed from practice

For the third day in a row, rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning was involved in a skirmish and this time he and DL Malcolm Roach were tossed from practice.

METAIRIE, La. — It was physical again for rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning in team drills as he was involved in a skirmish for the third practice in a row. This time he was involved with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and the two had to be separated. Head coach Dennis Allen tossed both players from practice.

In better news, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was back on the field after being gone for about a week for undisclosed personal matters. Michael Thomas took part in 7 on 7 drills for the first time. Both men were being eased back, according to Allen.