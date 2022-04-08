Saints to practice in Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 21 and tickets are free

Tickets are free but you'll need a ticket and you can register at NewOrleansSaints.com, beginning on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will hold a training camp practice in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, August 21 and the public is being invited in for free and there will be free parking available to boot.

The practice will be the final practice open to fans and will be held from 3:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Gates will open at 2:30.

Tickets are free but you'll need a ticket and you can register at NewOrleansSaints.com, beginning on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. There will be a limit of 8 tickets per person.

Parking, Admission Information and Regulations:

Parking for the open practice will be available in Garage 1 and Garage 6 free of charge in the Caesars Superdome. Parking is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates A, C, and G entrances on the Plaza Level will open at 2:30 p.m. Gate A Ground entrance will be open for suite guests and persons with disabilities.

Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars:

Fans are welcome to take still photos at the practice. Hand-held cameras are permitted for non-commercial use. Camera lenses cannot exceed 6 inches. Video cameras are prohibited by league rules. Stadium personnel may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed into the Caesars Superdome.

Screening & Prohibited Items:

Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be screened and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to the practice, the following items are prohibited:

Animals, except service dogs assisting those with disabilities.

Backpacks/knapsacks.

Banners (large or in poor taste).

Containers of any kind, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.

Contraband.

Drones.

Fanny packs.

Fireworks.

Glass.

Glitter.

Helium balloons.

Large/oversized bags. Maximum bag size is 12x6x12. All bags must be clear.

Laster pointers.

Noisemakers.

Outside food and drink.

Poles.

Projectiles.

Selfie sticks.

Sticks, bats and poles.

Stickers.

Video and audio recording devices.

Whistles.

Weapons.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by the New Orleans Saints and building management.

Fans are reminded to leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.