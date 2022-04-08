Saints camp Thursday: Honey Badger update; DBs steal the show

METAIRIE, La. — Tyrann Mathieu was on the practice field and taking questions afterward on Thursday. He said he is in a good place after dealing with a personal issue. WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte says Mathieu was thankful for the support and singled out teammates like Demario Davis and Jameis Winston for reaching out.
Also, defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Bradley Robey continued to shine, leaving spectators and reporters confident that can be a strong area for the team in 2022.
And, there was no Trevor Penning incident.