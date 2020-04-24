Sean Payton had said that offensive guard, interior offensive line was a need. The team just re-signed Andrus Peat to a long-term contract.

They did draft Erik McCoy with their second round pick last year and he played very well. Guard Larry Warford is the guy who is the question mark. He played much of last season hurt. Maybe that’s the spot you’re looking to replace and maybe it’s a point that the wide receivers they wanted were not on the board.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray who is a linebacker that we think they liked, was not on the board. The Saints opted not to trade up, not much trading in the first round of this NFL Draft. The Saints opted to hold where they were and take Michigan Center/Guard Cesar Ruiz. They get offensive line help and that’s never a sexy pick but it’s generally a good thing for building a football team.

Ryan Ramczyk is a first round pick, Terron Armstead has been a terrific player for this team. McCoy is a second round pick, Peat was a first round pick. The Saints have built offensive line with high picks and they continue to do that.