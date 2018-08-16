The New Orleans Saints had a big scare in Wednesday’s training camp practice when starting defensive end Alex Okafor went down with an ugly leg injury, silencing teammates and coaches. Okafor was able to limp off the field under his own power after trainers got a look at him, but details were scarce.

That changed for the better late Wednesday night when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that Okafor suffered a bone bruise and a sprain in his knee, but quickly corrected that report to a bone bruise and sprained ankle.

It’s okay to exhale. Considering initial speculation was that Okafor had either re-injured his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon or torn an ACL, he’s fortunate to walk away from this accident with just a bruised bone and sprained ankle. These injuries can each take six weeks or longer to heal, so we almost certainly won’t see Okafor to open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the silver lining here is we will see him, and won’t run the risk of losing Okafor for the entire season.

This is also good news for Marcus Davenport, who returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. He probably won’t play against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night, but the rookie should be quickly working his way back into action as the preseason draws on.

