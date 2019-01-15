METAIRIE, La. — The final four teams standing in the NFL shows why every team wants to hire the next offensive guru. The proof is in the playoffs.

The impressive twist in this year's playoffs is that offense is king. The NFL's four highest scoring teams are the same four participating in this weekend's NFC and AFC championship games.

The old adage that defense wins championships no longer holds the same weight; Football in January has evolved.

“That’s an interesting stat,” New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “You got to score points to win, but you got to stop people to win too. I think, certainly, that the defenses deserve to be talked about as well.”

Outside of the New England Patriots, viewers can make a strong case that there is no great defense left in the playoffs. New England ranks 7th in scoring defense while New Orleans is middle of the road at 14th. And the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs bring up the rear at 20th and 24th respectively.

Both of Sunday's championship games will be sequels to regular season matchups that were high-flying affairs. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35 and the Patriots edged the Chiefs 43-40.

“Playoff football is what we all aspire to have the opportunity to play,” Brees said. “You look at both sides of the bracket, AFC-NFC, it’s the 1 and 2 seeds. In many cases, it’s probably the guys that everybody thought would be here.”

Those games are indicative of today's NFL where the number of touchdowns scored league-wide was the highest ever and the number of points scored was the second highest in league history.

Championship weekend will be a clash of young and old, with aging Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the twilight of their careers facing against up-and-coming gunslingers looking to take the torch. It will be a wild ride.

