NFL issues Alvin Kamara 3-game suspension

NEW ORLEANS — Just moments after Saints running back Alvin Kamara took to the podium for the first time since the brutal beating of a man in Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022, the NFL handed the five-time Pro Bowler a three game suspension for his role in the incident.

Luke Johnson of Nola.com reported the disciplinary measures shortly after the eighth day of training camp on Friday.

The 28-year-old Kamara was excused from practice on Wednesday for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. He returned to practice on Friday morning following the Saints rest day on Thursday.