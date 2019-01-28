NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit seeking a 'do-over' of all or part of the NFC Championship game that ended on blown non-call was in federal court Monday.

Both the NFL and lawyers representing some Saints season ticket holders stated their cases in front of Judge Susie Morgan.

The NFL contended that the plaintiffs had no right to any relief from the sporting contest.

Lawyers said "the plaintiffs don't have the right or the standing to pursue a case to force the commissioner of the NFL to do anything."

Judge Morgan gave both sides an hour to present their sides and asked the attorneys to meet in her office at 5 p.m. for further discussion.

During their presentations, NFL lawyer Gladstone Jones said the league has reviewed the tapes, talked to Saints club officials and to the refs and have not ignored the issue.

"The NFL gets it," he said, according to The New Orleans Advocate. "When its fans are upset, the NFL is upset. It's a call the National Football League would have like to see made."

Plaintiff's lawyer Frank D'Amico said his group is seeking a replay of at least the end of the controversial game.

At the end, the NFL admits it missed a pass interference penalty on Nickell Robey Coleman. The league also fined Robey Coleman for what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

If either or both had been called, the Saints would have had the ball at approximately the six-yard line and could have run the clock down to about 15 seconds before kicking a field goal that would have put them ahead. With only seconds left, the Rams would have needed a miracle to tie the contest.

Without the penalty, the Saints kicked a field goal with about 1:45 to go. The Rams drove for a game-tying field goal and won it in overtime on a 57-yard field goal.