NFL power rankings, post-Week 8 (and pre-Halloween) edition:

1. Rams (1): Trick — shame for Todd Gurley owners thinking they'd be treated to a second TD when L.A.'s RB put LT record pursuit on hold for good of his team.

2. Saints (2): Treat — Eli "Candy" Apple made team-high nine tackles in New Orleans debut. New club thinks he'll fit in nicely with five fellow Buckeyes.

3. Patriots (3): Trick — RB position decimated? All good. They'll give bulk of carries to Cordarrelle Patterson and Julian Edelman while TB12 paces them in ypc (8.0) amid #TB1K pursuit.

4. Chiefs (4): Treat — next two opponents (Browns, Cardinals) a combined 4-11-1. K.C. should keep treating fans to wins leading up to Mexico date with Rams.

5. Chargers (5): Trick — just when you thought Joey Bosa might be ready to come out of that tunnel, it seems his 2018 debut is probably still weeks away.

6. Steelers (8): Treat — there are few things more fun right now than watching TE Vance McDonald consistently go Mark Bavaro on opposing defenders.

7. Redskins (9): Trick — so were you fooled into thinking Adrian Peterson was washed up? Sunday's 64-yard TD run was AD's latest stiff-arm to Father Time.

8. Panthers (10): Treat — Cam Newton played so well against Ravens' No. 1 defense, backup Taylor Heinicke got to play and complete career-long 13-yard pass.

9. Vikings (6): Trick — the gag was on Vikes, whose momentum flatlined Sunday night with no Minneapolis Miracle available to save them from Saints.

10. Eagles (13): Treat — they enjoyed London in best possible way, getting win to level record at 4-4 before heading back across Atlantic to much-needed bye.

11. Packers (11): Trick — Ty Montgomery's apparent fit of petulance may have cost team shot at derailing Rams and may loom larger later in clustered NFC.

12. Bengals (12): Treat — as they enjoy week off, they'll watch Ravens and Steelers beat up on each other — and Baltimore win would put Cincy back in first.

13. Ravens (7): Trick — Joe Flacco, top-ranked defense had elicited Super Bowl memories. Starting to smack fraudulent for team now outside playoff picture.

14. Falcons (14): Treat — after injury-ravaged first half, they have heartbeat ... and only three opponents currently with winning records left on schedule.

15. Bears (15): Trick — it was starting to look like they might get swept by AFC East until they pulled away from Jets late in fourth quarter Sunday.

16. Seahawks (16): Treat — WRs Tyler Lockett and David Moore have emerged as surprisingly trusted duo for Russell Wilson, hauling in 10 of his 16 TD passes.

17. Texans (17): Trick — maybe? Buy a team that's won five straight even if none of its victims has winning record? Houston scheduled to face one plus-.500 club in second half.

18. Cowboys (18): Treat — Dak Prescott finally has a No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper set for Dallas debut. Wait, did Gruden just pull dirty trick on Jerry?

19. Lions (19): Trick — just when it seemed Detroit had finally seen light (value of run game and offensive balance), it passes 77% of time in ugly setback.

20. Dolphins (20): Treat — what does team that's dropped four of five want to see? How about the Jets, who've — you guessed it — lost four of five to Miami.

21. Titans (23): Trick — Tennessee draws Dallas team Monday that's alternated wins and losses over past 10 games. Uh oh, Cowboys due for victory in Week 9.

22. Jaguars (24): Treat — star RB Leonard Fournette may be back following Week 9 bye, perhaps firing up a team that's little more than a dumpster fire now.

23. Buccaneers (21): Trick — or should we say "Fitzmagic?" Dirk Koetter going back to backup's bag of tricks after Jameis Winston gave out too many treats.

24. Browns (22): Treat — maybe the factory will be a little happier now that Hue Jackson and Todd Haley have been removed from the sadness assembly line.

25. Jets (25): Trick — their 113.8 rushing ypg ranks 15th, just behind Chiefs. But take out 323-yard explosion in Week 5, and NYJ averaging AFC-worst 83.9.

26. Colts (27): Treat — Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox became first trio of tight ends to score TDs for same team in same game in Super Bowl era.

27. Broncos (26): Trick — we've harped on Case Keenum, who's thrown an INT in every game. But Denver hadn't lost a fumble ... until Keenum coughed one up Sunday.

28. Giants (28): Treat — it's been a rough year, but pretty cool to see Peterson serve up some well-deserved postgame affirmation to Saquon Barkley.

29. Cardinals (30): Trick — if Larry Fitzgerald's son duped him into spiking a football for the first time in his life ... worthwhile ruse, kid.

30. Bills (29): Treat — you won't have to endure watching this train wreck (or is it watching paint dry?) in a prime time slot again in 2018.

31. 49ers (31): Trick — unluckily gutted team continues to make you think every week that they just might fight their way to a second victory.

32. Raiders (32): Treat — intentionally gutted team still trying to serve up what may be one final victory to Oakland fan base that may have to say goodbye after season.

