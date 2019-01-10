NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the national publications that have NFL power rankings and where they have the Saints after four weeks of the 2019 season.

- NFL.com (Saints 3rd): "It's not just that the Saints are now 2-0 with Drew Brees sidelined. It's who they've beaten..."

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001061026/article/nfl-power-rankings-week-5-saints-reenter-top-3-rams-slide

- ESPN (Saints 3rd): "the O-line might be the most inconsistent unit on the team, thanks in large part to a barrage of penalties."

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27729225/week-5-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-how-improve-playoff-chances

- CBS Sports (Saints 4th): "Winning two games with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against two quality teams is a big-time feat for this team."

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-5-power-rankings-49ers-make-big-leap-as-just-three-unbeaten-teams-remain/

- AP (Saints 3rd): "One of this season's biggest surprises: The Saints' defense is carrying the offense,'' said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

https://sports.yahoo.com/unbeaten-pats-chiefs-remain-top-2-teams-ap-205237854--nfl.html

- Business Insider: (Saints 3rd): "Teddy Bridgewater hasn't been impressive filling in for the injured Drew Brees, but the Saints are 2-1 anyway."

https://www.businessinsider.com/nfl-power-rankings-week-5-2019-10#3-new-orleans-saints-30

- Sports Illustrated: (Saints 3rd): "This team can win big games without scoring big."

https://www.si.com/nfl/2019/10/01/power-rankings-week-5-chiefs-saints-eagles-bears