NFL Power Ratings - See where the Saints rank

Many of the NFL experts have upgraded their thoughts about the Saints, but they still recommend exercising caution.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints beating of the Tampa Bay Bucs has some of the NFL experts re-thinking their power ratings.

Here's where many of the top sites have the Saints.

- ESPN: Saints 5th (Up from 8th). They say they don't want to overreact to the huge win over Tampa: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30286428/nfl-power-rankings-week-10-1-32-poll-plus-new-expectations-every-team

- CBS Sports: Saints 4th (Up from 10th) Pete Prisco said he wants to remind everyone that the Saints had to go overtime to beat an average Bears team a week ago. They do have them as the top team in the NFC however. https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-10-power-rankings-saints-soar-to-no-4-after-bucs-beatdown-raiders-enter-top-10.

- Yahoo! Sports: Saints 5th (Up from 8th) Saints hadn't looked great up until Sunday but that was as thorough a beating of a good NFL team as you will see. https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-power-rankings-dolphins-could-be-a-playoff-team-with-tua-tagovailoa-042853121.html

- Pro Football Talk: Saints 3rd (Up from 5th) Early season loss to Green Bay could haunt them in tiebreakers. https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/11/10/pfts-week-10-2020-power-rankings/