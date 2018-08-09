NFL: Saints injury report for Week 1 matchup against Titans

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the team's first injury report prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

METAIRIE, La. — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the team's first injury report prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Six players were listed, including:

WR, Tre'Quan Smith, groin - Did not practice

S, J.T. Gray, shoulder - Did not practice

RB, Kendre Miller, knee - Did not practice

OT, Ryan Ramczyk, rest - Limited practice

TE, Jimmy Graham, rest - Limited practice

CB, Marshon Lattimore, knee - Limited practice

According to our partners at Nola.com, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to limited practice on Monday after sustaining a knee injury on Aug. 18.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is still recovering from surgery to repair a groin injury in early August. The 27-year-old out of Central Florida is expected to miss the season opener, and if he does it will mark the third consecutive Week 1 game missed due to injury.

The Saints are currently a 3-point favorite over the Titans.

Sunday's kickoff is set for noon inside the Caesars Superdome.