NFL: Saints injury report for Week 1 matchup against Titans

METAIRIE, La. — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the team's first injury report prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Six players were listed, including:
- WR, Tre'Quan Smith, groin - Did not practice
- S, J.T. Gray, shoulder - Did not practice
- RB, Kendre Miller, knee - Did not practice
- OT, Ryan Ramczyk, rest - Limited practice
- TE, Jimmy Graham, rest - Limited practice
- CB, Marshon Lattimore, knee - Limited practice
According to our partners at Nola.com, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to limited practice on Monday after sustaining a knee injury on Aug. 18.
Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is still recovering from surgery to repair a groin injury in early August. The 27-year-old out of Central Florida is expected to miss the season opener, and if he does it will mark the third consecutive Week 1 game missed due to injury.
The Saints are currently a 3-point favorite over the Titans.
Sunday's kickoff is set for noon inside the Caesars Superdome.
