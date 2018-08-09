x
NFL: Saints injury report for Week 1 matchup against Titans

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the team's first injury report prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Credit: Douglas DeFelice
Aug 9, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the bench during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE, La. — On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the team's first injury report prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Six players were listed, including:

  • WR, Tre'Quan Smith, groin - Did not practice 
  • S, J.T. Gray, shoulder - Did not practice
  • RB, Kendre Miller, knee - Did not practice
  • OT, Ryan Ramczyk, rest - Limited practice
  • TE, Jimmy Graham, rest - Limited practice
  • CB, Marshon Lattimore, knee - Limited practice

According to our partners at Nola.com, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to limited practice on Monday after sustaining a knee injury on Aug. 18.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is still recovering from surgery to repair a groin injury in early August. The 27-year-old out of Central Florida is expected to miss the season opener, and if he does it will mark the third consecutive Week 1 game missed due to injury.

The Saints are currently a 3-point favorite over the Titans. 

Sunday's kickoff is set for noon inside the Caesars Superdome.

