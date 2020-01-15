NEW ORLEANS — The referee in charge of the officiating crew who did not call pass interference on the infamous "No Call" during the Saints-Ram NFC Championship game is heading to the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Bill Vinovich will lead the Super Bowl's officiating crew this year. Being named to the Super Bowl's officiating crew is based on performance and considered a big honor for those who earn it.

Vinovich was the referee in the Superdome in January 2019 when the officiating crew missed an obvious case of pass interference that would have essentially sealed a victory for the Saints.

It was not Vinovich's responsibility to call the penalty, but he was the leader of officiating crew it is his job to correct anyone on his crew who makes a mistake.

During the controversial no call, linesman Patrick Turner and side judge Gary Cavaletto were in position to make the call and chose not to throw a flag.

According to Pro Football Reference, neither of them have refereed a playoff game since.

