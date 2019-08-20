NEW ORLEANS — It's not quite football season, but it is PUNDIT SEASON.

While players fight for a roster spot in the preseason, sports writers and "experts" are trying to predict who will win it all this year.

One name absent from their list of champions: The Saints.

Here's what they have to say about the Black & Gold's upcoming season:

ESPN

Saints lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Forty-five writers and editors from ESPN's NFL Nation combined to make their predictions for the upcoming NFL Season and brought the Saints one step closer to a ring... with another big loss.

ESPN has the Saints winning the NFC South with 10 wins, then making it all the way to the Super Bowl to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

They predict defense being the Saints biggest problem, giving the Black and Gold the 2nd-ranked offense in the NFL, but the 23rd-best defense.

Bleacher Report

NFC South Champs

Bleacher Report's predictions for the upcoming NFL season don't delve into the playoffs, but they do make the Saints look good.

Despite a tough schedule (note the matchups with the Rams in Week 2 and Cowboys in Week 4), B/R has the Saints at 11-5 this year with another NFC South Title.

"...the New Orleans Saints are back and seemingly ready for another deep playoff run. On paper, the Saints are one of the league's more complete teams."

Sporting News

Saints lose to Cowboys in the NFC Championship

Sporting News believes in a talented Saints roster and the consistency of head coach Sean Payton, but not in an aging Drew Brees.

"The late-season struggles Drew Brees experienced last season are concerning at his age, but the Saints' still-strong personnel, supplemented by continuity in the coaching staff, gives New Orleans the highest floor in this division," they wrote.

Another heart-breaking loss for the Saints after a 13-3 season and their third consecutive NFC South title.

CBS Sports

The Saints can win it all

Eschewing the normal power rankings, CBS Sports has a list of eight teams that can win it all and eight teams that can't. No. 2 on the good list: The New Orleans Saints.

"Every reason to expect them to be right in the thick of it in the NFC again. All-time coach/QB combination. All-in on 2019. Should've been in the Super Bowl a year ago."

USATODAY

Saints lose to Eagles in the Wild Card

The writers at USATODAY have lost their faith.

Not only do they have the Saints losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but they have them losing the division to the Atlanta Falcons.

USATODAY predicts a 10-6 record for the Saints, mostly due to their tough schedule.