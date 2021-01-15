One Hour-and-Seven Minutes: What Steve Gleason gave us

“I have extraordinary expectations about my future."

NEW ORLEANS — History, to some, is a nightmare often seen as opportunities lost. To others, history is reflected as an opportunity to inspire the future.

As we move through the year 2021, many would say 2020 was a nightmare: Political turmoil, multiple hurricanes, a pandemic that stopped the world and the uneasiness of social unrest.

It is often said that memories fade with time and history does not linger long, but there was one event at the beginning of 2020 that softened the politically tense threads of humanity in a semblance of peace. There was one event that brought all political combatants together to embrace, to acclaim, and to honor one individual for his contribution to our human condition. There was one event that brought us together to focus on the enduring achievements of one individual and to bestow upon that person, the recognition of his efforts in advancing a common understanding to those who may not understand or would not understand.

In the year 2020, there was one-hour-and-seven minutes of peaceful pause. There was civility of a political truce that one-hour-and-seven minutes united, to what many would say, is a country turned politically uncivilized. And of all places, that moment of true harmony would occur where heated verbal arguments are usually the common tone of our nation's political representatives - in our nation's Capitol.

Located between the two seats of government in the Capitol in Washington DC, is Statuary Hall. Larger-than-life figures of historic political orators circle the base of Statuary Hall facing outward. These historic figures that, in their time, embellished and used words as hard as a brick to move the mostly willing audience. But these are different times when a person of current times will arrive soon to be honored today. But that person to be honored is unable to personally speak.

These grand historical figures in Statuary Hall stand high above everyone with imposing gestures. One statue is that of Louisiana Governor Huey P. Long. In real life he was only 5’10 tall. With his right arm extended in emphatic gesture his imposing statue rises above the crowd to almost 12’ tall. Most of these figures have carefully chiseled hands that extend outreached in dramatic poses, but the person to be honored is unable to lift his arm, unable to move his hands. Steve Gleason will arrive here soon to be awarded one of our nation's highest honors, the Congressional Gold Medal.

"History is about people and there is nothing more interesting to people than other people," noted historian Steven Ambrose once remarked at the opening of the WWII Museum in New Orleans. Steve Gleason is making history. For Steve Gleason, it’s been ten years since he was diagnosed with ALS, and this is a huge milestone and a tremendous honor.

Usually, most patients diagnosed with ALS live between two and 10 years, but what Steve and other advocates have been able to do with technology, and funds to do research, is to expand that time frame while they are alive by making their life worth living.

Steve Gleason receiving the Congressional Gold Medal is an honor not only for Gleason but for the for entire ALS community. Steve is the first NFL Player to receive the congressional Gold medal, he is the first ALS patient to receive the Congressional Gold Medal and the first Louisiana resident to receive the Medal.

To so many people he represents the entire ALS community that works hard to fight this dreaded disease. What is happening today is bigger than one person receiving the congressional Gold medal. What is happening today is also a very emotional time for Steve Gleason, his family and friends.

To put Steve Gleason’s Congressional Gold Ceremony story in the context of history, the entire world is watching Washington DC, not because of the honor soon to be awarded to Gleason, but also because impeachment papers for the President of The United States are scheduled to be carried from the House of Representatives to the Senate.

When I arrived in Washington, the weather fit the mood of the politics. It is foggy with a light mist; a wet drizzle layers the city. The air of impeachment hangs over the capital like a thick cloud. It consumes the national media; it consumes the nations elected officials.

Steve Gleason imprinted on our soul the hope of better times and lifted the spirits of the city that was labeled by many as "destroyed” when Hurricane Katrina slammed into the city. As a member of the New Orleans Saints special teams, Steve Gleason worked hard and always seemed to be in the thick of the action.

On that one special night in the Superdome, he blocked a punt that propelled the Saints to victory over Atlanta. It was a special team play that gave a boost to the morale of the city, and its citizens down on their luck — some would say no luck at all.

Months later, Gleason’s strong and muscular body became afflicted by the cruel and crippling disease of ALS. Steve Gleason soon found it difficult to walk, then he was unable to move his legs. The disease progressed further to where Steve could not move the muscles in his body. Soon he would not be able to kiss his children goodnight or hold hands with his wife.

Confined to a wheelchair, he helps develop digital technology to assist his process of communication with family and friends. Steve’s mind is sharp, but he is a prisoner in his own body. Steve Gleason represents the strength and hope of others battling this often-deadly disease.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The night before Steve Gleason is to receive his congressional Gold Medal, his family gathers in a Washington Hotel lobby to celebrate the occasion. Steve’s father, Mike Gleason, is a little shy but gracious enough to talk to us about his son making history tomorrow.

He shared thoughts about life with his son's ALS and the accomplishments of living with the terrible disease.

“I’m really, really proud of my son Steve. When I look at the people like Martin Luther King, Billy Graham, George Washington, I see the type of people that received this award and I see that it's going to be given to my son, it just kind of blows my mind that he did something so awesome that he should be given the medal. You know, I look at him as my son and he's a great kid, but he’s done a tremendous amount for ALS and just considering how he’s done it, in the condition he’s in. When I say that to him, he doesn't even like me to talk about his condition. He doesn’t see that as something that's hurting him.”

Steve Gleason and his son Rivers are off to the side as we are interviewing his dad. We didn’t know it then, but Steve had something mischievous planned. History does not give us personal insight to the past winners and their pre-celebration, but I know what Steve Gleason did.

During the interview with his dad, Steve quietly maneuvered his wheelchair near us. Then, immediately after Gleason’s father started talking Steve interrupted his dad with a child’s prank. Steve ran over his father's foot with his motorized wheelchair.

Steve’s dad grimaced in pain; it was a playful gesture on Steve’s part but a little bit too mischievous.

“Ow! Dude you ran over my foot" cried Mike Gleason. With a stern glare focused to Steve, their eyes connected. After a quiet pause, that seemed like an eternity, Steve said, “I love you Pops.”

They both smiled, Mike Gleason rubbed his foot, and we continued the interview. The following day Steve would tell the world about his admiration for his parents, “I’m grateful to the thousands of people who have directly uplifted me, both emotionally and physically in my 42 years. Most importantly, I’m grateful to my parents for instilling in me many of the values I have used to be successful.”

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Inside Statuary Hall at the Capital, people are arriving for the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. The Hall is filled with invited guests and dignitaries. Among those invited are several people afflicted with ALS. With motorized wheelchairs and video monitors for communication, they are immediate proof that the "Steve Gleason Act" is helping people.

As the procession of political officials entered, all eyes and cameras shifted to Steve Gleason. With an astounding round of applause, Steve maneuvered his wheelchair from the entrance of Statuary Hall receiving a standing ovation. He positioned his wheelchair in the front row next to his wife and children.

Michelle Gleason, Steve's wife, rests her hand on Steve’s.

“Watching Steve inspires people with ALS, that they can continue to lead a productive life. Steve receiving the Congressional Gold Medal lets people know we're not quitting, and we are trying to put ALS on the map and gain more awareness and maybe in our lifetime or soon find a cure,” Michelle told us before the ceremony.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who led the procession into Statuary Hall, began the ceremony by telling the nation "Steve Gleason has inspired a nation and transformed millions of people living with ALS.”

Senator Bill Cassidy related to the audience Steve Gleason’s philosophy of never giving up in life. "As Steve has weakened, he has made a greater difference than most of the strong and powerful ever will."

But it was a teammate of Steve Gleason that filled Statuary Hall with true emotion.

"It's not fair, it’s just not fair.”

Drew Brees fought back his tears while speaking about Steve Gleason only to bring tears also to those in the audience.

“There is no person on earth with the strength, courage, compassion and tenacity to overcome all obstacles and make the lasting impact that Steve has made.”

Then it was Steve Gleason’s turn to speak the words he could not personally speak. It was Steve Gleason’s opportunity to use the technology he helped develop to broadcast to the nation words that are imprinted in his sharp and intelligent mind.

"I feel that this honor represents some joy and encouragement and even triumph for the tens of thousands of extraordinary families currently enduring life with ALS."

Then Steve Gleason spoke about personal adversity.

“The truth is that we all experience pain in our lives, but I feel that the problems we face are our opportunities and define our human purpose. I believe that adversity is or opportunity to keep exploring because we will always face pain and tragedy. It’s clear to me that beyond the human capacity of imagination our greater strengths as a species has been our ability to bravely share our weaknesses and vulnerabilities with each other. Doing that we are able to understand each other’s issues and collaborate to solve problems and overcome anything.”

Steve took this opportunity to personally express his devotion to his family.

“To my wife Michelle this is not the life we imagined, and it hasn't been easy but through communication and compassion we’re carving out an awesome existence. I’m fortunate to have motivation and the reason to live: Our son Rivers and our daughter Gray...they give me purpose, the purpose of a lifetime.”

In closing Steve Gleason’s words echoed the hope of a divided nation.

"If we can work to understand and solve each other’s problems and each other’s pain compassionately, then, truly all things are possible. To the people of the United States of America, a nation I’m so proud to live in, thank you for this unbelievable honor. Have a wonderful day. “

As Steve left Statuary Hall, applause echoed through the dome. In single file procession, the national elected officials passed through those in attendance ending the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Steve Gleason. The ceremony lasted only one-hour-and-seven minutes; it was shortened because of impending political crisis. Two hours later, the Senate received the impeachment documents against the President of the United States.

But at Steve Gleason’s Congressional Ceremony, for one-hour-and-seven-minutes, I witnessed one individual in a wheelchair stand taller that all the dignitaries in attendance. For one-hour-and-seven-minutes I heard beautiful words spoken from a person who could not personally speak. For one-hour-and-seven-minutes I saw one individual bring together a politically divided nation. And in one-hour-and-seven minutes Steve Gleason gave our country a greater awareness of those and their families, afflicted by ALS, and a gift, the gift of peace in that One-Hour-and-Seven-Minutes.