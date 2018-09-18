Chicago-area sports radio show McNeil & Parkins interviewed former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, who was named one of the modern-era nominees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kreutz ended his playing career by ducking out on the New Orleans Saints six games into the 2011 season, and the circumstances of that departure came up on the show in reference to Buffalo Bills defensive back Vontae Davis retiring at halftime last week.

For his part, Kreutz had more of an issue with then-Saints offensive line coach Aaron Kromer than with quarterback Drew Brees. The way he tells it, Brees just happened to be the guy in Kreutz’s way when he couldn’t control himself and decided to get physical with his position quote. Here’s the transcript from that bit of the conversation:

Kreutz: For me personally, I had a coach in New Orleans, and he was here, in Aaron Kromer. If I would’ve spent one more minute with him I would’ve torn his head off. I had to get out of that building. Didn’t feel comfortable in there. Just, just really a bad situation for me at the time where I knew if this guy said one more thing to me I would’ve put him in the hospital.

McNeil & Parkins: What did Kromer say to you that you hated so much?

Kreutz: Oh it was months. It was months. It was months of saying things to someone who’s 34, 35 years old and put in all that time. It was months of things that you shouldn’t say to a grown man without expecting an (expletive)-whooping. It was months of it, and it came down to where enough was enough and I couldn’t be in the room with that guy one more day.

I knew that it wouldn’t be good for the team for me to be there any more. And I know that when I stood up to go after him and somebody grabbed me and I threw him against the wall, and it was Drew Brees, it was time for me to go.

M & P: You threw Drew Brees against the wall?

Kreutz: Yeah, that would’ve been my last day in New Orleans. (laughs).

M & P: That’s a future Hall of Famer, face of the franchise. you threw Brees against the wall?

Kreutz: Listen, Hall of Famer or not, you don’t grab people.

You can get a better feel for the kind of guy Kreutz is by listening to the whole interview, but this certainly doesn’t shine a good light on him or Kromer (who has had his own issues with not putting hands on people). Thankfully, Kreutz didn’t injure Brees or anyone else in his brief stint in New Orleans.

