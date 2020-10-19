Carolina Panthers close practice facility ahead of Saints game after 'unconfirmed positive' COVID-19 test

NEW ORLEANS — The Carolina Panthers cleared out all players, coaches and staff members from their practice facility today after an “unconfirmed positive” COVID-19 test that’s now being run again.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers shut down their facility and are having players and coaches work remotely today and Tuesday. They plan to operate normally on Wednesday.
The Saints are scheduled to play to Panthers at noon this Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Superdome.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he found out about the positive test just before 5 a.m., Monday morning.
The Panthers will not say if the test was for a player, coach or staff member, and when it might be confirmed as positive or negative.
The training room is still open for players needing medical attention.
