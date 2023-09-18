Panthers LB carted off; Saints RB questionable after first half injury

Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field after sustaining a right shin injury against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field after sustaining a right shin injury against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

His return was listed as doubtful.

Soon after Saints running back Jamaal Williams limped off the field in the second quarter and walked back to the locker room. Williams entered the game as the Saints' featured back with Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension and rookie Kendre Miller out nursing a hamstring injury, leaving Tony Jones Jr., for New Orleans.

Thompson was injured late in the first quarter when Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams were engaged in a block and rolled up on the back of Thompson’s right leg as he was trying to make a tackle.

Thompson, in his ninth season with the Panthers, is one of the team's emotional leaders. Before he was helped onto the cart, the entire Panthers bench ran on the field to wish Thompson well.

The second-longest tenured player on Carolina's roster, Thompson had a career-high 135 tackles last season. He became only the fifth player in franchise history to amass at least 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.