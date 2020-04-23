NEW ORLEANS — It’s not an exaggeration to say trading up OR back in round one are BOTH options Thursday night.

Wednesday morning, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis did his best to not say anything in his annual pre-draft press conference. That’s been a Saints tradition for more than a decade, the only difference this year, he did it on Zoom.

But the one telling comment, Loomis said his team is trying to identify which group of players it might be deciding among at 24, but also, which group might be available “five or six” picks earlier, and which group might be available at the top of round two.

Depending on availability, each might become a legitimate option. Sean Payton has never been shy about trading up, a trade up is definitely in play, but so is a trade back. The Saints roster is deep and talented but could use depth at several spots. To me, it’s the most unlikely of the three scenarios, but possible.

Trading up into the top 15 picks seems extremely unlikely simply because of the cost. But especially beginning with pick 18 or so, consider the Saints on the clock at all times.

LOGICAL CHOICES IF YOU STAY AT 24

LB Patrick Queen, LSU / Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

To me, linebacker is, without question, the Saints position of greatest need. And covering running backs in the passing game is especially a premium in the NFC South. Tom Brady has made a living for a decade throwing to backs, the Falcons just added Todd Gurley and the Panthers have Christian McCaffrey.

For now, the Saints have one reliable linebacker who can run. That’s Demario Davis. Kiko Alonso and Alex Anzalone are good players with long injury histories, and neither runs like Queen or Murray.

Patrick Queen’s development was a major reason for LSU’s massive defensive improvement over the course of their National Championship run. He was a good player early in the season, who turned into a great player by the National Championship game. Queen has an enormous upside and would look great in black and gold.

It seems possible that both Murray and Queen will still be available at pick 24, but it’s also possible that neither guy will be. Once one of the two gets picked, the Saints could begin looking to move up to get the other.

QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Yes, a quarterback in round one makes sense. The Saints need a third quarterback. Love would have a year to learn, then compete with Taysom Hill for the starting job in 2021. It makes sense, but I hope it’s not what the Saints do.

No roster in the NFC is as deep and as talented as the Saints. This team has a chance to make a Super Bowl run right now. I’d prefer an “all in” approach.

A rookie quarterback won’t help win games in 2020, but Murray, Queen and a number of other guys might. I’d hate to see the Saints use their first round pick on a guy who helps later. My advice is, worry about next year – next year.

POSSIBILITIES

WR Jordan Jefferson, LSU / Henry Ruggs, Alabama

Wide receiver is still a need, even after the signing of Emmanuel Sanders. Jefferson has an extremely high football IQ and could be a star in the slot immediately. Ruggs is lightning and would be an immediate upgrade to an offense was the far too slow in 2019.

Neither is expected to be around at 24, but either could fall to that 18-20 range and the Saints could be players. Receiver is such a deep position in the draft, it’s very possible that several will fall. Maybe the Saints will get lucky.

For now, you’re probably looking at either Ted Ginn or Tre’Quan Smith as your third receiver in passing situations – Jefferson or Ruggs would be an enormous upgrade immediately and a great building block going forward.

If I had to pick one, I’d take Jefferson.

EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Unlikely to be available at 24, but you never know. Two years ago, the Saints traded up, essentially using two first round picks to get Marcus Davenport. Sean Payton has said, it’s difficult to find pass rushing help in free agency.

It seems unlikely, but if the Saints have a shot to get Chaisson, who has a chance to be an elite pass rusher, I think they’d take it.

CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Just like Chaisson, it’s unlikely he falls to the Saints. But Marshon Lattimore wasn’t expected to fall to the Saints either, and taking the obvious choice then turned out to be right. Henderson would be obvious.

IF MOVING DOWN

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor / Tee Higgins, Clemson

If the Saints opt to trade down, you might get a shot at either of these two.

Mims can fly. Higgins is super long. Both would represent an immediate upgrade.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

He’s faster than people thought, and he rushed for more than six thousand yards at Wisconsin. Most mock drafts have him in the second round, I don’t understand how he’s not in the first.

If you believe a Kamara holdout is coming, Taylor is in play.

