NEW ORLEANS — It's hard to argue that this isn't the game of the year: The (10-2) New Orleans Saints up against the (10-2) San Francisco 49ers.

The only thing more difficult? Trying to run an offense inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when 70,000 locked-in Saints fans are drowning out your every thought.

That's exactly what head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees are expecting to greet the 49ers when they kick off in New Orleans on Sunday at noon.

That's because winner gets the edge on claiming home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

According to Saints reporter for the Athletic Katherine Terrell, when asked about the noise impact from fans, Payton said he hoped the noon, non-prime time slot wouldn't quite down the Who Dat Nation.

"We think about a lot of things, we think about everything, is it going to be loud, can we be louder? It’s going to be a noon game. Does the crowd realize how much of an impact they can have. Do they truly realize that?" Payton said.

Future hall of fame quarterback Brees had a similar thought:

"Everybody knows to get loud when they walk up to the line of scrimmage, but even before that," Drew Brees said on Friday.

RELATED: Michael Thomas is NFC Offensive Player of the Month

RELATED: Forecast: Who would have thought we'd have gotten here with LSU, Saints?

The San Francisco 49ers proved last Sunday they can hang with an elite team on the road. Now, they'll? Showing they can beat the NFL’s best away from home.

“We had every chance to win that game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after absorbing a 20-17 loss to the Ravens.

Brees will present the 49ers’ defense with a more traditional challenge. The veteran pocket passer will be a welcome sight after they were forced to deal with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, a dual threat who made San Francisco alter its usual tactic of relentlessly pressuring the quarterback.

David Ginsberg with the Associated Press contributed to this report.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.