New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore exited the team’s Oct. 8 Monday Night Football game against Washington just a couple of plays in with a concussion, and wasn’t allowed to return. That was the last we saw of Lattimore before the Saints’ Week 6 bye.

Saints head coach Sean Payton previewed the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens during a conference call with local media on the following Monday, and was brief in his update on Lattimore’s status:

“He’s still in the protocol, which is which is necessary because we haven’t practiced yet, but he’s doing well.”

This shouldn’t be read into too deeply. Lattimore is in the same space he left off because, as Payton said, the Saints medical staff haven’t had a chance to evaluate him and clear him to play, or hold him back further. But it should be noted that this is the second head injury Lattimore has suffered in two years, with a Sept. 17 concussion against the New England Patriots last year sidelining him until an Oct. 1 game against the Miami Dolphins in London.

Even if this concussion isn’t as bad as his last, the Saints are rightfully exercising caution with every brain injury their players suffer. They shouldn’t rush the 22-year old back too soon, even if he’s a Pro Bowler and likely the second-best player on their defense after All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan.

